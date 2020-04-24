Wheeler Real Estate Investment – Consenus Indicates Potential 376.2% Upside

Wheeler Real Estate Investment found using ticker (WHLR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 376.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.whlr.us

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler’s portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

