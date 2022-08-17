Twitter
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 27.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp with ticker (LON:WPM) now has a potential upside of 27.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 3,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp share price of 2,760 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.4%. Trading has ranged between 26 (52 week low) and 2,760 (52 week high) with an average of 5,883 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £14,841,495,299.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metal streaming company. The Company primarily engaged in the sale of precious metals, including gold, silver, palladium and cobalt. The Company is operating approximately 24 mines and eight development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine. The deposit is considered to be an example of an iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposit. Mineralization at the Salobo deposit is hosted by upper-greenschist-to-lower-amphibolite-metamorphosed rocks of the Igarape Salobo Group. The Salobo mine has a mill throughput capacity of approximately 24 million tons per annum. The Santo Domingo project, subject to customary conditions being satisfied, including Capstone attaining sufficient financing to cover total expected capital expenditures.



