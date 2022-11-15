Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp -7.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp with ticker (LON:WPM) now has a potential downside of -7.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 3,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp share price of 3,220 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -7.3%. Trading has ranged between 25 (52 week low) and 3,220 (52 week high) with an average of 7,332 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £17,071,104,925.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company. The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of precious metals, including gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt. The Company operates approximately 34 mining projects. Its production profile is driven by a portfolio of a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine. Its Salobo mine (Salobo) is the copper deposit located in Brazil. Salobo is an integrated operation of open pit mining, mineral processing beneficiation, concentrate loading and transportation. Its Penasquito mine is gold, silver mine as well as zinc and lead mine located in Mexico. The Company’s other mining projects include Marmato, Santo Domingo, Fenix, Blackwater, Marathon, Curipamba, Goose, Toroparu, Cotabambas, and Kutcho. The Company has its mining operations in North America, Europe and South America.



