Wheaton Precious Metals Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.7% Upside

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp found using ticker (WPM) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 50.51. Now with the previous closing price of 30.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 64.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.04 and the 200 day MA is 38.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,493m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wheatonpm.com

The potential market cap would be $25,515m based on the market concensus.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.