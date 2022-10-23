Wheaton Precious Metals Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp with ticker code (WPM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 51.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 63.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.06 while the 200 day moving average is 39.25. The company has a market cap of $14,766m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wheatonpm.com

The potential market cap would be $24,061m based on the market concensus.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.