Wheaton Precious Metals Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp with ticker code (WPM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 40 and has a mean target at 50.71. With the stocks previous close at 37.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day MA is 32.59 and the 200 day moving average is 38.8. The company has a market cap of $17,170m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wheatonpm.com

The potential market cap would be $22,943m based on the market concensus.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.