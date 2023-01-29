Wheaton Precious Metals Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp found using ticker (WPM) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 53.16. With the stocks previous close at 45.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The day 50 moving average is 40.75 while the 200 day moving average is 37.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,637m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wheatonpm.com

The potential market cap would be $23,864m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.