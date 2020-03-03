WH Smith Plc 53.9% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

WH Smith Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SMWH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. WH Smith Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 2950 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 53.9% from the opening price of 1917 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 489 points and decreased 471 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2660 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1868 GBX.

WH Smith Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,472.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,221.75. There are currently 115,060,360 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 446,583. Market capitalisation for LON:SMWH is £2,231,019,217 GBP.

