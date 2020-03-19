WH Smith Plc 5% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

WH Smith Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SMWH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. WH Smith Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 770 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 5.0% from today’s opening price of 733 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1651 points and decreased 1849 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2660 GBX while the year low share price is currently 584.04 GBX.

WH Smith Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,230.78 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,195.83. There are currently 115,060,360 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 677,454. Market capitalisation for LON:SMWH is £682,882,880 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn