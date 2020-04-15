Don't Miss
Home » Reports » Broker Ratings » WH Smith Plc 48.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

WH Smith Plc 48.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

WH Smith Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SMWH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. WH Smith Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 48.5% from today’s opening price of 1212 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 179 points and decreased 1320 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2660 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 584.04 GBX.

WH Smith Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,717.93 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,119.57. There are currently 130,863,128 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,280,574. Market capitalisation for LON:SMWH is £1,438,048,088 GBP.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.