WH Smith Plc 36.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

WH Smith Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SMWH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. WH Smith Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 36.2% from the opening price of 1101 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1315 points and decreased 1475 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2660 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 893 GBX.

WH Smith Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,326.03 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,211.23. There are currently 115,060,360 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 600,946. Market capitalisation for LON:SMWH is £1,060,280,664 GBP.

