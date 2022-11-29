WH Smith Plc 30.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

WH Smith Plc with ticker (LON:SMWH) now has a potential upside of 30.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the WH Smith Plc share price of 1,396 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 30.2%. Trading has ranged between 1,110 (52 week low) and 1,730 (52 week high) with an average of 335,175 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,834,054,704.



WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based travel retailer for news, books, and convenience. The Company has two operating divisions, which comprise four reportable segments: Travel UK, North America, Rest of the World within the Travel division, and High Street. The North America operating segment includes both MRG and InMotion. The Company’s Travel units offer customers a wide range of products for their journeys, including books and magazines, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories and food and drink options. The Company’s High Street stores sell a range of products, focused on the categories, such as stationery, including greetings cards, books, and news and impulse, including newspapers, magazines, and confectionery, as well as a small range of entertainment products in some stores. Its UK division includes approximately 581 stores; North America division includes approximately 288 stores, and Rest of World division includes approximately 293 stores.







