WH Smith Plc 30.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

WH Smith Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SMWH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. WH Smith Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 30.8% from the opening price of 1147 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 229 points and decreased 1343 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2660 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 584.04 GBX.

WH Smith Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,636.49 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,105.68. There are currently 130,863,128 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,320,598. Market capitalisation for LON:SMWH is £1,434,063,249 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn