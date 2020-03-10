WH Smith Plc 20.3% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

WH Smith Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SMWH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. WH Smith Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 2000 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 20.3% from the opening price of 1662 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 742 points and decreased 760 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2660 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1582 GBX.

WH Smith Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,402.93 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,219.45. There are currently 115,060,360 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 505,961. Market capitalisation for LON:SMWH is £1,959,476,909 GBP.

