WH Smith Plc 19.6% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

WH Smith Plc with ticker (LON:SMWH) now has a potential upside of 19.6% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 2,100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the WH Smith Plc share price of 1,688 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.6%. Trading has ranged between 1,303 (52 week low) and 2,064 (52 week high) with an average of 391,659 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,146,266,171.



WH Smith PLC is a travel retailer for news, books, convenience and technological accessories. The Company sells a range of products serving customers in travel locations. Its segments include Travel UK, North America, Rest of the World within the Travel division, and High Street. Its Travel business sells a range of products serving customers in travel locations and in need of a convenience offer. The Travel business operates from approximately 1,166 units mainly in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas and hospitals. The High Street business sells products, such as stationery, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting; News and Impulse, including newspapers, magazines, confectionery and drinks; and books. The High Street business operates from approximately 544 High Street stores. Its online digital business operates through Websites, including funkypigeon.com, whsmith.co.uk, cultpens.com, treeofhearts.co.uk and dottyaboutpaper.co.uk.







