WH Smith Plc 16.3% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

WH Smith Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SMWH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. WH Smith Plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 3000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.3% from the opening price of 2580 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 256 points and increased 588 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2606 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1678 GBX.

WH Smith Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,342.61 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,126.47. There are currently 115,058,942 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 477,939. Market capitalisation for LON:SMWH is £2,991,531,400 GBP.