Weyerhaeuser Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Weyerhaeuser Company with ticker code (WY) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 38.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.58 and the 200 day MA is 36.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,469m. Company Website: https://www.weyerhaeuser.com

The potential market cap would be $27,881m based on the market concensus.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.