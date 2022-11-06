Weyerhaeuser Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Weyerhaeuser Company found using ticker (WY) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 29.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.78 and the 200 day moving average is 36.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,284m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.weyerhaeuser.com

The potential market cap would be $28,433m based on the market concensus.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.