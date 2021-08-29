Weyerhaeuser Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Weyerhaeuser Company found using ticker (WY) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 39.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 34.5 and the 200 day MA is 35.74. The company has a market cap of $26,955m. Find out more information at: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.