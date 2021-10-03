Twitter
Weyerhaeuser Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Weyerhaeuser Company with ticker code (WY) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 39.85. With the stocks previous close at 35.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 35.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.96. The company has a market cap of $26,820m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

