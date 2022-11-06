WEX Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

WEX Inc. with ticker code (WEX) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 220 and 157 with a mean TP of 185.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 149.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The day 50 moving average is 146.23 and the 200 day moving average is 159.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,773m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wexinc.com

The potential market cap would be $8,386m based on the market concensus.

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.