Westlake Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Westlake Corporation found using ticker (WLK) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 145 and 79 and has a mean target at 105.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 95.46 and the 200 day MA is 107.94. The market cap for the company is $11,839m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.westlake.com

The potential market cap would be $13,750m based on the market concensus.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment manufactures and sells residential PVC siding; PVC trim and moldings; roofing applications; decorative stone; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, tape, and roofing applications; polymer composite roof tiles; PVC pipe and fittings; PVC compounds; and various consumer and commercial products such as landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The company offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.