Westlake Chemical Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Westlake Chemical Corporation with ticker code (WLK) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 105.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.56 and the 200 day moving average is 91.4. The market cap for the company is $11,040m. Visit the company website at: http://www.westlake.com

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and molding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, films for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.