Westinghouse Air Brake Technolo – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Westinghouse Air Brake Technolo with ticker code (WAB) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 87 with a mean TP of 101.27. Now with the previous closing price of 85.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The day 50 moving average is 88.82 and the 200 day MA is 89.83. The company has a market cap of $15,294m. Find out more information at: https://www.wabteccorp.com

The potential market cap would be $18,094m based on the market concensus.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, including locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. It also provides electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; freight car trucks; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; heat exchangers and cooling products; and track and switch products. In addition, the company offers railway braking equipment and related components; friction products; new switcher locomotives; transit locomotive and car overhaul services; and freight locomotive overhaul, modernizations, and refurbishment services. Further, it provides platform screen doors; pantographs; window assemblies; couplers; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.