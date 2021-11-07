Western Union Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Western Union Company (The) with ticker code (WU) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 16 and has a mean target at 22.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.61. The market cap for the company is $7,280m. Visit the company website at: http://www.westernunion.com

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.