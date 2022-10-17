Follow us on:

Western Union Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.3% Upside

Western Union Company (The) with ticker code (WU) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 16.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.83 while the 200 day moving average is 17.09. The company has a market cap of $5,401m. Find out more information at: https://www.westernunion.com

The potential market cap would be $6,443m based on the market concensus.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

