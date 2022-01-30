Western Union Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Western Union Company (The) with ticker code (WU) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 and has a mean target at 20.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.8 while the 200 day moving average is 21.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,574m. Find out more information at: https://www.westernunion.com

The potential market cap would be $8,502m based on the market concensus.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.