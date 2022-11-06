Western Union Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Western Union Company (The) with ticker code (WU) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 13.88. With the stocks previous close at 12.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.06 while the 200 day moving average is 16.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,947m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.westernunion.com

The potential market cap would be $5,524m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.