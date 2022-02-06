Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP found using ticker (WES) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 27.31. Now with the previous closing price of 25.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 22.02 and the 200 day moving average is 21.17. The company has a market cap of $10,737m. Find out more information at: https://www.westernmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $11,539m based on the market concensus.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.