Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP with ticker code (WES) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 21 and has a mean target at 25. With the stocks previous close at 18.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.51 and the 200 day MA is 19.78. The company has a market cap of $8,212m. Visit the company website at: http://www.westernmidstream.com

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation.