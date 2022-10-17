Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP found using ticker (WES) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 32.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The day 50 moving average is 26.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.65. The company has a market cap of $10,075m. Visit the company website at: https://www.westernmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $12,362m based on the market concensus.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.