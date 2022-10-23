Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP with ticker code (WES) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 32.67. Now with the previous closing price of 27.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day MA is 27.01 and the 200 day moving average is 25.77. The company has a market cap of $10,863m. Company Website: https://www.westernmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $12,943m based on the market concensus.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.