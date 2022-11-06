Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP found using ticker (WES) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 32.58. With the stocks previous close at 27.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.01 and the 200 day moving average is 26. The company has a market cap of $10,550m. Company Website: https://www.westernmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $12,337m based on the market concensus.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.