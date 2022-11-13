Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP with ticker code (WES) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 32.75. Now with the previous closing price of 28.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.97 and the 200 day MA is 26.11. The market cap for the company is $10,928m. Find out more information at: https://www.westernmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $12,732m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.