Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP found using ticker (WES) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 22 with a mean TP of 26.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.32 and the 200 day MA is 20.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,818m. Company Website: https://www.westernmidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $11,204m based on the market concensus.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.