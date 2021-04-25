Western Midstream Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Western Midstream Partners, LP found using ticker (WES) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 21.8. Now with the previous closing price of 19.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.95 and the 200 day moving average is 14.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,075m. Find out more information at: http://www.westernmidstream.com

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation.