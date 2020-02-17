Western Digital Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Western Digital Corporation with ticker code (WDC) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 60 and has a mean target at 79.77. Now with the previous closing price of 69.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day MA is 67.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,701m. Find out more information at: http://www.westerndigital.com

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions. The company also provides data center devices and solutions comprising enterprise helium hard drives; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; data center solutions, including HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; and data storage platforms and systems. In addition, it offers client solutions, such as external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still and action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field back up of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.