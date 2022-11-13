Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Western Digital Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Western Digital Corporation with ticker code (WDC) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 44.87. With the stocks previous close at 37.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.01. The company has a market cap of $12,627m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.westerndigital.com

The potential market cap would be $15,008m based on the market concensus.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers. The company also provides enterprise helium hard drives; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, on-line transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; drives are used for data storage systems and tiered storage models; and data storage platforms. In addition, it offers client solutions, such as external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client portable SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and cameras and smart video systems; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field back up of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the Western Digital, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, resellers, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

