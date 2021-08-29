Western Asset Mortgage Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Western Asset Mortgage Capital with ticker code (WMC) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.25 and 3.25 with a mean TP of 3.25. With the stocks previous close at 2.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.95 while the 200 day moving average is 3.2. The company has a market cap of $172m. Visit the company website at: http://www.westernassetmcc.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.