Western Alliance Bancorporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Western Alliance Bancorporation with ticker code (WAL) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 87.58. With the stocks previous close at 65.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.31 and the 200 day MA is 78.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,231m. Find out more information at: https://www.westernalliancebancorporation.com

The potential market cap would be $9,623m based on the market concensus.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. The company operates 36 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.