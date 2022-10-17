West Pharmaceutical Services, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.6% Upside

West Pharmaceutical Services, I with ticker code (WST) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 449 and 330 calculating the mean target price we have 383.17. With the stocks previous close at 249.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.6%. The day 50 moving average is 288.13 while the 200 day moving average is 336.94. The market cap for the company is $18,329m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.westpharma.com

The potential market cap would be $28,159m based on the market concensus.

West Pharmaceutical Services designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. It serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.