West Pharmaceutical Services, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

West Pharmaceutical Services, I found using ticker (WST) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 515 and 405 and has a mean target at 457. Now with the previous closing price of 402.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 420.05 and the 200 day MA is 401.15. The market cap for the company is $29,687m. Company Website: https://www.westpharma.com

The potential market cap would be $33,737m based on the market concensus.

West Pharmaceutical Services designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. It serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.