WESCO International – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

WESCO International with ticker code (WCC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 147 and 123 calculating the mean target price we have 137.5. Now with the previous closing price of 112.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 112.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 100.49. The market cap for the company is $5,682m. Company Website: http://www.wesco.com

WESCO International provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, wires and cables, lubricants, pipes, valves, fittings, fasteners, cutting tools, power transmission products, and safety products, as well as assemblies and components; and provides various value-added services, such as supplier consolidation, design and technical support, just-in-time supply and electronic commerce, and supply chain management services to the construction, industrial, and original equipment manufacturing markets. The CSS segment provides copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products; and value-added supply chain solutions, including inventory management, product packaging and enhancement, and customized supply chain services to the network infrastructure and security markets. The UBS segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products; arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing services for the power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and offers conductors, transformers, overhead transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices and underground distribution products, connectors, critical components, and lighting and conduit products for the investor-owned utilities, public power companies, and contractors. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

