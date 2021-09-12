Wendy’s Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Wendy’s Company (The) found using ticker (WEN) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 27.1. Now with the previous closing price of 22.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day MA is 23.08 while the 200 day moving average is 22.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,990m. Find out more information at: http://www.wendys.com

The Wendy’s Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of January 3, 2021, it operated approximately 361 Company-operated restaurants; 5,520 franchised restaurants in the United States; and 947 franchised restaurants internationally. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. It owns 509 and leases 1,245 properties, which are leased or subleased primarily to franchisees. The company was formerly known as Wendy’s/Arby’s Group and changed its name to The Wendy’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy’s Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.