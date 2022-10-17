Wendy’s Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Wendy’s Company (The) found using ticker (WEN) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 19 with a mean TP of 23.41. Now with the previous closing price of 19.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.89 and the 200 day MA is 20.51. The market cap for the company is $4,141m. Company Website: https://www.wendys.com

The potential market cap would be $4,911m based on the market concensus.

The Wendy’s Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of January 2, 2022, it operated approximately 403 company-operated restaurants; 5,535 franchised restaurants in the United States; and 1,006 franchised restaurants internationally. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. It owns 485 and leases 1,235 properties, which are leased or subleased to franchisees. The company was formerly known as Wendy’s/Arby’s Group and changed its name to The Wendy’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy’s Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.