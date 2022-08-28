Wendy’s Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Wendy’s Company (The) with ticker code (WEN) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 19 and has a mean target at 23.33. Now with the previous closing price of 20.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,154m. Company Website: https://www.wendys.com

The potential market cap would be $4,798m based on the market concensus.

The Wendy’s Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of January 2, 2022, it operated approximately 403 company-operated restaurants; 5,535 franchised restaurants in the United States; and 1,006 franchised restaurants internationally. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. It owns 485 and leases 1,235 properties, which are leased or subleased to franchisees. The company was formerly known as Wendy’s/Arby’s Group and changed its name to The Wendy’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy’s Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.