Wells Fargo & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Wells Fargo & Company with ticker code (WFC) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 40 with a mean TP of 47.82. Now with the previous closing price of 46.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 38.32 and the 200 day moving average is 30.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $192,728m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wellsfargo.com

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

