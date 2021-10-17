Wells Fargo & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Wells Fargo & Company found using ticker (WFC) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 30 and has a mean target at 51.25. With the stocks previous close at 45.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $198,668m. Company Website: http://www.wellsfargo.com

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.