Wells Fargo & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.7% Downside

Wells Fargo & Company found using ticker (WFC) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 30 with a mean TP of 55.07. Now with the previous closing price of 59.05 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.7%. The day 50 moving average is 52.55 and the 200 day moving average is 48.43. The company has a market cap of $232,495m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wellsfargo.com

The potential market cap would be $216,825m based on the market concensus.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.