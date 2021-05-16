Welbilt – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Welbilt with ticker code (WBT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 23.39. Now with the previous closing price of 20.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day MA is 19.05 and the 200 day MA is 14.32. The company has a market cap of $2,996m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.welbilt.com

Welbilt, designs, manufactures, and supplies foodservice equipment for commercial foodservice market worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers and chillers, and cook-chill systems under the Delfield brand; and walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels under the Kolpak brand. It also provides traditional, combination, convection, conveyor, and rapid-cooking ovens, and range and grill products under the Convotherm, Garland, Lincoln, and Merrychef brands; fryers and frying systems under the Frymaster brand; and steam equipment under the Cleveland brand. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars under the Delfield, Merco, and other brand names; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; ice machines under the Manitowoc and other brand names; coffee equipment under the Crem brand name; and other beverage-related products under the Multiplex and Manitowoc brand names. Further, it provides after-market parts, and installation and start-up, and preventative maintenance services; spare parts supply for Welbilt products under the KitchenCare brand; designed kitchens under FitKitchen brand; and KitchenConnect, a cloud based-application. It supplies its products to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice and changed its name to Welbilt in February 2017. Welbilt was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.